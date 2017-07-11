JR Clifton Earnest

JR Clifton Earnest, 92, of Odessa, Texas passed away July 8, 2017. He was born April 3, 1925 in Okemah to Dewey Clifton Earnest and Margie Belle Coslett Earnest.

JR married the love of his life, Bonny Jean Rogers Earnest on April 13, 1946 at Calvary Baptist Church in Okemah.

Loved ones who preceded JR in death include: his parents; his wife, Bonny; four brothers, Hoyt, JD, Thomas, and Lee Roy; his son-in-law, Darwin Brown; and his infant triplet great-grandchildren, Noah, Ila, and Isabella.

Those left to honor his memory include: his three brothers–Dois, Doil, and Buddy; six sisters–Mary D. Musgrove, Peggy Kinsey, Lois Garrison, Darlene Welfl, Sally McEllyea, and Linda Orr; four children–Kathy Hoggatt, Virginia Lee (John), Gerald Earnest (Pam), and Judy Brown; ten grandchildren—Jeff, Rodney (Heidi) Brown, and Greg (Becca) Brown; Chad (Amy) and Chris Earnest; Jennifer (Joe) Mayo; Jonathan (Melissa) Lee; Bill and Tim (Kimberly) Hoggatt, and Becky (Tuschar) Dandande; twenty great- grandchildren.

JR was always a hard worker, taking several construction jobs in Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. In his later years, he enjoyed driving to Dallas for National and then mowed lawns in his spare time. He never met a stranger and was always ready to tell a story to anyone who would listen. JR was a devoted Christian man who loved Jesus and his family. Many conversations began with, “Is everybody OK?” and ended with, “Remember who loves you!” We will miss him and his daily prayers for all of us, we rejoice that he is in heaven with his Bonny Blue-eyes!

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Martinez Funeral Home in Odessa. A private memorial service will be held at Andrews County Cemetery North with Joe Mayo officiating.

The family would like to say, “Thank You” to the caregivers at Madison Resort for the love and care you gave to JR the last year of his life.

Memorials may be given to Sherwood Baptist Church or the charity of your choice.