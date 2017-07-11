Kelli Dawn Yeubanks

Funeral services for Kelli Dawn Yeubanks were held Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Highway Baptist Church in Little, Okla. Interment followed at the Little Cemetery.

Kelli Dawn Yeubanks was born Aug. 1, 1981 in Wewoka, Okla. to Dennis Yeubanks and Barbara (Kinslow) Yeubanks. She passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at her home in Cromwell, Okla. at the age of 35.

She is preceded in death by her father, Dennis Yeubanks; one sister, Kendra Dawn Yeubanks Ingraham and her niece, Tia Dawn Ingraham.

Survivors included her mother, Barbara Yeubanks of Cromwell and three brothers, Corey Yeubanks of Shawnee, Clay Yeubanks and wife Stacie of Seminole and Clint Yeubanks of Bearden, Oklahoma.

Serving as active pallbearers were Corey, Clay and Clint Yeubanks and Richard Ingraham.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated by Bro. Charles Jones.

