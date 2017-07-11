Martha Ann Duvall

Martha Ann Duvall, a resident of Hitchita, Okla. passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2017 in Tulsa at the age of 60. She was born Jan. 7, 1957 in Tahlequah, Okla. to Amos Harjochee and Juanita (Unussee) Harjochee.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Martha is survived by her husband, Mark Duvall of the home, son, Matt Duvall of Okmulgee, son, Marcus Duvall and wife Lindsey of Henryetta, daughter, Reanna Duvall of the home, son, Drake Duvall of the home, grandchildren, Nathan Duvall, Jayden Duvall, and Cali Duvall, sister, Irene Culley of Okemah, brother, Barney Harjochee of Okemah, sister, Molly Lawhead of Tahlequah, brother, Tim Harjochee of Ada, Oklahoma, and brother, Newman Phillips of Okemah, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Wake services were held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, 2017 at Prairie Springs Baptist Church in rural Okemah.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., on Monday, July 10, 2017 at Prairie Springs Baptist Church in rural Okemah with Rev. Haden Dunn, officiating. Interment followed at Harjochee and Anussee Family Cemetery in rural Okfuskee County.

Services were under the direction of Integrity Funeral Service in Henryetta.