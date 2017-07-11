Melvin Ray Bell

Melvin Ray Bell was born on Dec. 11, 1951 to the parentage of June and Mary (Thornton) Bell. At an early age, he joined the Goodwill Baptist Church. He moved to Phoenix, Arizona. As his health began to fail, he moved to California where he united with Greater Bethlehem Baptist Church in Inglewood, California. Melvin was employed for many years at Smart and Final Groceries in California. He also worked a number of years at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, Oklahoma in custodial and food service until his health failed.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Curtis and June Bell, Jr.

Survivors include: his siblings, Nilar Shaver of Shawnee, Linda Crawford of Castle, Cleveland Bell of Oklahoma City, Crawford and Luvell Bell of Okemah, and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives, and friends.

The family would like to thank you for all of your prayers, visits, and other acts of kindness during Melvin’s illness and death.

A Home Going Celebration was held on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Parks Brothers Funeral Chapel.

Arrangements by Parks Brothers Funeral Service in Prague.

