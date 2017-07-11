Thomas Manning Carroll, Jr.

A memorial service for Thomas Manning Carroll, Jr. will be held Friday, July 14, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Oklahoma City.

Thomas Manning Carroll, Jr. was born Dec. 21, 1931 in Okemah to Thomas Manning Carroll and Gladys Opal (Driskill) Carroll. He passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2017 in Stillwater, Okla. at the age of 85.

Mr. Carroll, resident of Oklahoma City, grew up in Okemah, and was a graduate of Okemah High School. He later received a bachelor’s degree in Petroleum Engineering and Geological Engineering from the University of Oklahoma. Mr. Carroll played football at OU during the record 47 game winning streak under coach Bud Wilkinson. He and Mary Elizabeth Parham were married March 10, 1960 in Arizona; she later preceded him in death Dec. 14, 2016. Mr. Carroll served his country with the United States Army 45th Infantry during the Korean War and was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church of Oklahoma City.

Also preceding him in death were his parents; one daughter, Sidney Harnden and one brother, Bill Carroll.

Survivors include his son, Stanley Carroll and wife Lori of Stillwater; two daughters, Chris Garber and husband Bradley of Tulsa and Leslie Kroum and husband Russell of Washington; one brother, Robert Carroll; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah.

