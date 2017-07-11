Viola Belle Pullen

Funeral services for Viola Belle Pullen were held Friday, July 7, 2017 at 10 a.m. at the First Assembly of God Church in Wetumka, Okla. Interment followed at the Pullen Family Cemetery west of Wetumka.

Viola Belle Pullen was born March 22, 1934 in Weleetka, Okla. to Noah and Ruby Hill. She passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2017 in Okemah at the age of 83.

Mrs. Pullen had been a lifelong resident of the Wetumka and Weleetka area. She was a loving housewife and homemaker who enjoyed farm living. She also loved to fish and especially spending time with her family and grandchildren and was a member of the First Assembly of God Church of Wetumka.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Herbert Pullen; one brother, Donald and one sister, Joyce.

Survivors included her two sons, Bob Pullen and wife Deb of Wetumka and Gene Pullen and wife Vickie of Wetumka; three brothers, Dean Hill and wife Polly, Wayne Hill and Eldon Hill and wife Jean all of Muldrow, Oklahoma; one sister, Laura Bell Sussek of Roland, Oklahoma; seven grandchildren, Michael Pullen, Becky Pullen, Tina Pullen, Tracy Pullen, Donnie Pullen, April Pryor and Aaron Young; 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Serving as active pallbearers were Milton Johnson, D.J. Pullen, Michael Pullen, Donnie Pullen, Aaron Young, Levi Harris, Isaac Harris and Brian Timmons.

Honorary bearers included Billy Byrd, Arlie Nolen and Jim Nolen.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated by Pastor Curt Bellinger.

