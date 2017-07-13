OHP seeks public’s help in locating hit-and-run vehicle

On the morning of Sunday, July 9, just before 4 a.m., Randall Whitehorn, a 64-year-old male from Red Rock, was struck and killed as he walked on US Highway 177 south of Yearling Road in Noble County. The driver of the vehicle that struck Whitehorn left the scene without rendering aid. This location is near the Otoe-Missouri Tribal Casino and Complex.

OHP Troopers have diligently worked the case and, based on evidence found at the scene, believe the vehicle involved to be a 1992-1995 Mercury Sable or Ford Taurus, color unknown. The vehicle likely has damage to the passenger side, front headlight assembly and passenger side outside rear-view mirror.

OHP is asking anyone in the Noble County or surrounding area who has information, or who knows of a vehicle matching this description, to contact OHP Traffic Homicide Investigators by calling 866-OHP-TIPS or emailing OHPTips@dps.ok.gov.

The attached images show the general area where the crime occurred and an example of a 1992-1995 Mercury Sable or Ford Taurus.