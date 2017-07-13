Okemah 12 and under team head to State

The 12 and under Okemah Panthers baseball team qualified for the OK Kids State Tournament this past week.

Okemah was the champion of the Lincoln County Baseball League and placed in regional five at Morrison. Okemah defeated Tipton in round one 13-0, Crescent in the second 10-3, Porter in the semi-finals 14-4 and then Perry in the finals 13-3.

The Panthers have a 41-3 record this year along with championships in the Lincoln County Pre-Season Tournament, the Carl Hubbell Classic at Meeker, the McAlester Tournament and the Seminole SBC World Series.

The Panthers opened State Tournament play at Weatherford on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Team members include Mikeal Robison, Andrew Swayze, Jaiden Blitch, Conner Stacy, Byron Shepard, Austin Palmer, Lane Edwards, Tristan Thomas, Makhan Harjo, Issac McNac, Kurtis Wilson, Kaiden Bear, and Jameson Ross. Coaches are Matt Ross, Dirk Palmer, Simmon Harjo, and Matt Edwards.