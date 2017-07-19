37th ANNUAL CLEARVIEW RODEO SLATED

Rodeo fans, coming up August 5th and 6th, 2017 the Golden Pony Casino will present the 37th Annual Clearview Open Rodeo at the Clearview Memorial Arena in Clearview, Oklahoma. All factors indicate that this will be one of the biggest and best rodeos ever.

This year our business friends have made available $4,100 cash to be added to the total prize money for the various rodeo events.

The events include: Ranch Bronc Riding, Steer Wrestling, Calf Roping, Team Roping, 00 Calf Roping, Junior Steer Riding (14 years old and under), Ladies Barrel Racing, Junior Barrel Racing (14 years old and under), Pony Express (Saturday night), and Bull Riding.

The rodeo is designed to help bring together families, friends and new acquaintances with roots in the greater Clearview area.

The events are open to the public and there is plenty of room for everyone. Last year more than 7,000 people attended the two day event. This year many more people are expected. This operation helps rejuvenate and rebuild the community and surrounding areas. Everyone is a winner, according to the Clearview community.

The parade starts Saturday at 4:00 p.m. with cash awards and trophies given in many categories. There will be plenty of Fannie’s Famous Fried Fish and Chicken, MaVie’s homemade cinnamon rolls, barbeque, refreshments, t-shirts, souvenir books, and crafts at the rodeo. Senior citizens will be admitted free Sunday night.

Everyone is invited to come down early and do some fishing in one of the three big fishing ponds. However, you might want to bring the entire family for free camping, fishing, and picnicking on more than 40 acres of beautiful countryside.

For more information call 918-605-0955 or contact the Clearview Rodeo staff at clearviewrodeo@yahoo.com.