WoodyFest’s 20th year does not disappoint, Guthrie legacy lives on in Okemah

By Josh Allen

ONL Staff

Sounds of sound check filled the air on the approach to the Pastures of Plenty Thursday, July 13. The setting sun cast light in hues of orange and red over the scuttling festival-goers making their way through the gates towards the stage. Food vendors stood on one side and market-style vendors on the other, like make-shift walls enclosing the large, flat plot of land slowly filling with people.

The large stage drew the attention of the crowd – still growing as more people made their way to the pasture from the parking area. Musicians took the stage and picked up instruments – acoustic guitar, bass, keyboard and a saxophone.

Miss Brown to You, a band from Oklahoma City featuring Mary Catherine Reynolds and Louise Goldberg, started their set in front of a ready and receptive crowd. From folkish originals to known jazzy covers, the group’s sound seemed to please the audience.

Towards the end, with only her voice and acoustic guitar, Reynolds asked the crowd to participate in the singing of their last number. She said the lyrics were easy as she started the slow, heart-felt chorus, “Do you remember me, oh lord? … Do you remember me?” She continued as the crowd joined in … “Do you remember me, oh lord? … Do you remember me?”

Amidst palpable emotion, the voices in the audience joined as one with the singer’s. The sweet words of the chorus rang out against the backdrop of the Oklahoma sunset. WoodyFest was on. To a standing ovation, Miss Brown to You finished their set, and Texas singer/songwriter Butch Hancock took the stage.

To be fair, the festival had actually started Wednesday with a ticketed tribute concert for the late Jimmy LaFave, whose unfortunate death in May saddened the musical community. Then, starting mid-morning Thursday, concerts at the Crystal Theatre, Brick Bar and Hen House filled Okemah’s downtown streets with people.

Acts such as Jared Tyler, Lance Canales, Joel Rafael, Dylan Stewart, Nellie Clay, Radoslav Lorkovic, Beau Jennings, Emily Scott Robinson, the Women of WoodyFest, and more took to the downtown stages.

By Friday and Saturday, more stages were added downtown to also include Kevin and Dustin Welch, Nancy Apple, Annie Oakley, Deerpaw, Caroline Doctorow, Megan Palmer, Casper McWade, Danny Trashville, Barry Ollman, Sarah Lee Guthrie, Chloe Johns, Sam Baker, Doc. Fell, Beau Jennings and so many more.

Each day the downtown concerts ended just in time for the throngs of festival-goers to make it to the Pastures of Plenty where the big stage lay. Thursday night saw the likes of Shawn Mullins and the Turnpike Troubadours as headliners.

Mullins’s claim to fame was his 1998 original song, “Lullaby”, which he performed last to the crowd’s delight. The older millennials in the audience, whose adolescence was spent in the mid- to late-90s, nostalgically sang along. The Troubadours, always a returning favorite at WoodyFest, capped the opening day off with an explosive set of their hits and original numbers.

The Red Dirt Rangers headlined the Friday concerts on the main stage, but not before Sarah Lee Guthrie, daughter of Woody’s son Arlo Guthrie, graced the Pastures of Plenty stage. She and her family and friends carried on her grandfather’s and father’s legacies with song and lyrical activism.

She was preceded by performances of Joel Mosman, Terri Hendrix and Joel Rafael with John Trudell’s Bad Dog Band.

Beau Jennings started things off Saturday on the Pastures of Plenty stage followed by WoodyFest veteran and favorite, singer/songwriter Ellis Paul. Paul’s spirited set of originals was complimented by a funny story of his travel experience getting to the festival.

Paul said after getting delayed at airports a couple times while flying to Oklahoma, he got held at the airport in Dayton, Ohio for an extended layover.

Laughing, he said, “I finally just rented a car there … drove through the night last night to make it to my set right now.”

Songwriters Wink Burcham and Jacob Tovar followed Paul, opening for Okemah’s own, nationally recognized singer/songwriter John Fullbright. Amidst his known favorites, Fullbright unleashed a passionate cover of Townes Van Zandt’s “Lungs.”

According to the songwriter, he may have a new album coming out, though no timeframe was given. Fullbright’s last record – Songs – was released in 2014. Fullbright told the News Leader at WoodyFest, “I’m working on it now,” in reference to a new album. He didn’t give any other details.

For the final official performance of the 20th annual Woody Guthrie Folk Festival, returning once again was son of the man of the festival, Arlo Guthrie. Similar to his father, Guthrie performed songs with politically motivated lyrics. He did a few Bob Dylan covers and a number of his father’s songs. Guthrie called a host of his family and friends to the stage to finish the festival with a chorus of his father’s most known work.

If only for those few days, the smells and sounds of the festival overtook that of normal life, of society. For what seemed like too short a time, Okemah was a place of unity behind music, a place of peace behind a legacy left by a singing songwriter with a politically charged and passionate heart.