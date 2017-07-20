Daniel Lee Been

A memorial service for Danny Lee Been was held Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 10 a.m. at the Welty Cemetery Pavilion.

Danny Been was born Jan. 30, 1957 in Oklahoma City to Doyle and Evelyn (Kelly) Been. He passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at his home near Castle at the age of 60.

Danny was a lifelong resident of Okfuskee County and was a 1975 graduate of Mason High School. He worked as a logger for 16 years and later as a self-employed heavy equipment operator having been the owner and operator of Danny Been Dozer Service for 10 years. Danny and Elizabeth Magness were married at their ranch in 2000. He enjoyed ranching, listening to live music and traveling. Danny served on the Mason School Board for 10 years and was president of the Okfuskee

County Cattleman’s Association. He was very knowledgeable about scripture in the bible and was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Bristow,

Okla.

He was preceded in death by one infant child.

Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Been of the home; his parents, Doyle and Evelyn Been of Mason; one son, Cole Younger Been of Castle; one daughter, Katherine Ashcraft of Tulsa, Oklahoma; two brothers, Carl Been of Castle and Mark Been and wife Linda of Mason and one sister, Sharla Bowling and husband Shane of Mason.

Serving as active pallbearers were Caleb Fraser, Matt Yocham, Mike Streater, Matt Marker and Randy Adams.

Honorary bearers included Helen Marie Varner, Les Gibson, Shawn Watts, Zeek Henry, Lonnie Been, Kevin Been, Bob Holderby and Jody Gordon.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated by Rev. Katie Hill.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.

com.