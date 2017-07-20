Tracee Renee

Williams

Tracee Renee Williams was born Nov. 18, 1960 in Shawnee, Okla. to Commer Lee and Marlene Ellen (Brewer) Wood and passed from this life July 15, 2017 at her home in Weleetka at the age of 56.

Tracee spent her earliest years in Shawnee. Her mother preceded her in death when she was just a toddler and she later moved with her family to Weleetka. She was a graduate of Weleetka High School. Following graduation she returned to Shawnee for a short time before coming back to Weleetka in 2004 to care for her ailing father. He preceded her in death later that year and she remained in Weleetka to care for her stepmother, Mable, who passed away about a year later.

Tracee spent much of her working years as a cook. She most recently was a cook at Outlaws and as a dietary aid at Rainbow Terrace.

In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by a son Justin Wood and a grandson A.J. Guthrie.

Survivors include: a daughter Brandi Guthrie and husband Gene of Okemah; a brother Crockett Wood of Shawnee; a sister Debbie Hunter of Woodward; a sister-in-law and close friend Kathleen Wood of the home in Weleetka; a grandson Brandon Guthrie; along with several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

A memorial service was held Wednesday, July 19 at 2 p.m. at the First Free Will Baptist Church in Weleetka with Rev. Dale Smith, pastor, officiating.