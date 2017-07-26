Okmulgee County looks to open Weleetka/Graham EMS Station

The Board of County Commissioners for Okfuskee County met Monday, July 24, to discuss the reopening of the Weleetka/Graham EMS Station.

Jeremy Shatswell of the Okmuglee County Emergency Medical Services discussed with the commissioners the possibility of reopening the EMS Station in Weleekta. Shatswell said the area needs to have the service to provide coverage for the area.

The Weleetka/Graham EMS services shut down in November 2016. Before being closed, the station was operated by volunteers. Shatswell said Okmuglee County would use one of their paramedic units that is equipped with fairly new equipment. He went on to say the station is in very good shape.

However, after some discussion it was determined that the decision for the station would be between Okmulgee County and the Weleetka/Graham EMS Board.