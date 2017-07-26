President Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Okfuskee County

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced today that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Oklahoma to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, and flooding from May 16, 2017 to May 20, 2017.

Federal funding is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work, and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, and flooding in Alfalfa, Beckham, Cherokee, Coal, Cotton, Delaware, Johnston, LeFlore, Murray, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Roger Mills, and Washita counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Charles Maskell has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Maskell said additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.