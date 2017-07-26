Save the Water Towers collects over $7,000 during WoodyFest

By Shakara Shepard

ONL Lead Reporter

The Save the Okemah Water Towers coalition collected over $7,000 in fundraising during the annual Woody Guthrie Folk Festival. In seven days, merchandise, donations, online auction items, a quilt and piñata raised $7,763.

Merchandise sold raised $3,205. The online auction raised $1,370. The quilt raised $1,463. And the piñata raised $1,588. Other donations raised were in the amount of $137.

In the past sixteen months, over $75,000 has been raised to help save the Water Towers. The total estimated cost to save the towers is $200,000.