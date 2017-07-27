Jimmie Ray Stapp

Funeral services for Jimmie Ray Stapp were held Friday,

July 21, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the First Assembly of God Church in Wetumka, Okla. Interment followed at the Wetumka Cemetery.

Jimmie Ray Stapp, age 74, passed from this life the morning of July 18, 2017 while at the Seminole County Care Center. He was born Nov. 27, 1942 at Ragtown, Okla. to Woodrow “W.W.” Stapp and Wilma “Bill” Hill Stapp.

Jim was raised on a farm east of Wetumka and attended

Wetumka Schools. In 1962 he met Karen Shields of Calvin, Oklahoma and they married in 1963. To that union, two sons were born, Bryan Wade Stapp and Mark Ray Stapp. They were married 54 years. Jim loved country life, raising cattle and American Quarter Horses. He was a member of the AQHA for 45 years and raised roping bred horses and running blood, which had some good runners. Jim loved calf roping and team roping and was very good at it. He finally got into the pleasure of mules where he had a mule “Ruth” that he team roped on. Teams, wagons, trail rides and parades were enjoyed in his later age. Jim was president of the Wetumka Bit and Spur Club for 5 years. His occupation

consisted of pipeline work. He was a heavy equipment operator who could operate anything but mostly the dozer is what he preferred. He worked in different states but never far enough that he couldn’t come home every few weeks. A homebody who loved his family, the joy of seeing his family was very special to him, although he was one who could not show it. He was such a “kidder” and “cut-up” who would aggravate

his nieces and nephews but they loved him dearly. He loved family get-togethers. Later came the grandsons,

Dylan, Stan and Audy. Crazy about them was not the word that described how he felt about them. He taught all three to drive a tractor and rake hay for him. Jim gave his heart to the Lord Oct. 6, 2013 and was a member of the Wetumka Assembly of God Church.

Jim is survived by his wife, Karen of the home; two sons, Bryan and wife Nina of Wetumka and Mark of Austin, Texas; three grandsons, Dylan, Stan and Audy and four great-grandchildren, Jaden, Braden, Caden and Liam.

Serving as active pallbearers were Ray Anderson, Don Smith, Gene Wilbourn, Bill Dilday, Bob Wilbourn and Pen McPhetridge.

Honorary bearers included Dylan, Stan and Audy Stapp and Finis Pack.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated by Pastor Bo Gibbs.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.

com.