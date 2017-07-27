Billy Ray Lee

Funeral services for Billy Ray Lee were held Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Paden Freewill Baptist Church west of Paden. Interment was at the Oakdale Cemetery in Paden, Okla.

Billy Ray Lee was born February 21, 1941 in Paden, Oklahoma to John Wesley Lee and Audra (Doyle) Lee. He passed away Sunday, July 23, 2017 at his home in Paden at the age of 76.

Bill was a lifelong resident of Paden. He and Ethel “Josie” Tilley were married December 31, 1960 in Okemah, Oklahoma. Bill retired from the Oklahoma State Department after 36 years of employment and having worked with the Department of Human Services. He enjoyed going to flea markets and yard sales and especially playing dominoes with his buddy Ronnie Lee.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Doyle and Gene and five sisters, Palmer Cooper, Linda Allen, Theo Eastep, Bobbie Smith and Clara Faye White.

Survivors included his wife, Ethel “Josie” Lee of the home; one son, Jeffrey Alan Lee of Shawnee, Oklahoma; three daughters, Cherri Guinn and husband Luster of Paden, Sheila Raye Leeth of Cromwell, Oklahoma and Samantha Lee Guinn of Paden, Oklahoma; three brothers, Jimmy Lee and wife Juanita of Prague, Johnny Paul Lee and wife Geneva of Paden and Dean Lee and wife Cheryl of Paden; two sisters, Martha House of Paden and Charlie Mae Hutchins and husband Claude of Oklahoma; 10 grandchildren, Keaira Lee, Billy Ray Guinn, Colby Guinn, Rayna Lee, Dakota Guinn, Jeffrey Lee II, Tristan Guinn, Braeden Guinn, Samuel Guinn and Christopher Leeth and 10 great-grandchildren, Braylee Henshaw, Olivia Guinn, Rylee Guinn, Tybree Henshaw, Nina Lee, River Guinn, Rhett Guinn, Nova Lee, Jolee Guinn and Nyah Lee.

Serving as active pallbearers were Bill’s grandsons.

Honorary bearers included River and Rhett Guinn.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated by Bro. Tommy Eastep and Bro. David Taylor.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.