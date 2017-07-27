Bruce Palmer

Robert Bruce Palmer died of cancer at the Scott-White Hospital, Temple, Texas on July 23, 2017. He was a retired

Air Evac helicopter pilot.

Bruce, the son of John T. Palmer and Pat (Wallace) Palmer, was born and grew up in Okemah. He was a graduate of Okemah High School and attended the University

of Oklahoma where he pursued his career in flying.

After his father’s death, he joined his brothers Sam and Tom in managing the Palmer Land Company in Okfuskee County. He married Betty Cassidy (1984) and became the father of his much-loved children, Sabella and Jordan Palmer.

He was preceded in death by his father, John T. Palmer, grandparents; Lester T. and Marian Palmer (Okemah) and Judge Creekmore and Corinne Wallace (Pryor), step-father, William E. Favor (Tulsa) and ex-wife Betty Palmer.

He is survived by his mother Pat (Palmer) Favor (Tulsa),

children; Sabella Palmer (Austin, TX) and Jordan Palmer (Belton, TX). Other survivors include brothers, Sam Palmer (Tulsa) and Tom Palmer (Okemah); sisters, Beth Ann Palmer (Prescott, AZ) and Nancy Palmer (Tulsa),

and a huge clan of cousins and friends.

Bruce was fascinated by anything mechanical. He enjoyed

red wine and a good cigar. He loved parties and had a unique sense of humor everyone appreciated. He was our beloved “Apache Jew”.

Family and friends are invited to a reception: Sunday, July 30, 2017, 4 p.m. at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Family Lounge in Okemah.

Arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral

Home, Okemah.

