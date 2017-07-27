Dawana Thompson

Dawana Jo (Haywood) Thompson was born Oct. 23, 1944 and passed from this life on July 20, 2017. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2017 at the High Springs Baptist Church, Okemah.

Ms. Thompson was preceded in death by her parents, Barbara and James Wind, Jr., sister, Hilda Fleetwood, and brother, Jerry Haywood.

She is survived by her son, David Thompson and wife Lesley of Glenpool, Okla., two daughters, Donna Simmons

and husband Billy of Muskogee, Okla., and Dena Spencer of Eufaula, Okla., sister, Lena Wind of Okemah, brother-in-law Joe Fleetwood of Collinsville, Okla., and 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Services are under the direction of Pastor Jesse Wind, Jr. and Rev. Daniel Wind. Interment will be at the Wind family Cemetery.