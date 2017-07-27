Douglas Little

Graveside services for Douglas “Sonny” Little will be held Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 10 a.m. at the Little Cemetery

in Little, Okla.

Douglas Stanton “Sonny” Little was born Sept. 1, 1928 in Bearden, Okla. to Buster Little and Nora Opal (Douglas) Little. He passed away Monday, July 24, 2017 at his home in Okemah at the age of 88.

Mr. Little, resident of Okemah, retired from Chevron Oil Company after 30 years of employment. He and Lenora Humble were married July 28, 1948 in Cromwell,

Okla. Mr. Little enjoyed fishing, playing bingo and working crossword puzzles.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Lenora

Little; two brothers and one sister.

Survivors include his two sons, Douglas S. Little Jr. and wife Rhonda of Sedgewick, Kansas and William H. Little of Okemah; one daughter, Gayle Wind and husband

J.D. of Depew, Oklahoma; four brothers, Thomas Little of Tulsa, Edward of Bearden, David of Seminole and Jerry of Shawnee, Oklahoma; five sisters, Laurie Cloud of Virginia, Sally Bucktrot of Bearden, Minnie Little of Tecumseh and Cathy Little of Seminole; 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be William Little Jr., Clayton

Wind, Mike Little, Sammy Little, Larry Little and Kolby Humble.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers

Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated by Rev. Jesse Wind.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.

com.