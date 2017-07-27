Joyce Elaine Wilson

Funeral services for Joyce Elaine Wilson will be held Friday, July 28, 2017 at 10 a.m. at the Calvary Way Church in Prague, Okla. Interment will follow at the Highland

Cemetery in Okemah.

Joyce Elaine Wilson was born Jan. 7, 1954 in Prague, Okla.a to Clifford

Perry and Juanita (Clinkenbeard) Perry.

She passed away Monday, July 24, 2017 at her home in Prague at the age of 63.

Mrs. Wilson was a 1972 graduate of Paden High School and a resident of Prague since 2000. She and Orvel

L. Wilson, Jr. were married Sept. 14, 1974 in Okemah.

Mrs. Wilson was an inspector for the Chromalloy Company in Oklahoma City for 17 years. She enjoyed fishing and especially spending time with her grandchildren

and traveling with her sisters.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Jason;

two sisters, Nina Ellis and Esther Davis and three brothers, Glen, Johnny and Samuel.

Survivors include her husband, Orvel L. Wilson, Jr. of Prague; one son, Scott Wilson and wife Miki of Prague; four brothers, Calvin Perry and wife Nancy of Seminole,

David and wife Linda of Chelsea, Okla., Alvin and wife Sharon of Paden and Randy and wife Marlena of Sapulpa; five sisters, Kay Meeker and husband Bob of Purcell, Betty Miller and husband Edward of Gore, Cindy Burkholder and husband Chris of Broken Arrow, Elsie Parker and husband Brad of San Antonio, Texas and Sheila Creech and husband Tom of Shawnee, Okla.; six grandchildren, Kaeley Wise, Aaron, Austin, Devan, Kadin and Jaxen Wilson and four great-grandchildren, Tripp, Ryker, Daxton and Dakota.

Serving as pallbearers will be Aaron Wilson, Austin Wilson, Kadin Wilson, Jaxen Wilson, Chris Jones and Scott Miller.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated by Rev. Micah Perry and Rev. Les Quinalty.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.

com.