Muriel Dean Parker

Graveside service for Muriel Dean Parker was held Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at 10 a.m. at the Wetumka Cemetery Pavilion.

Muriel Dean Parker was born July 15, 1936 in Stewart, Okla. to Charlie Newman and Rena (Cook) Newman. She passed away Sunday, July 23, 2017 in Shawnee, Okla. at the age of 81.

Mrs. Parker was a lifelong resident of Wetumka. She and Nathan Gene Parker were married March 27, 1953 in McAlester, Okla. Mrs. Parker was a loving homemaker and housewife and a talented seamstress. She enjoyed making clothing for her daughters and shirts for her husband. She loved working with her garden and flower beds and especially taking care of her crepe myrtle trees. Mrs. Parker also enjoyed shopping and canning. She was a strong Christian woman and member of the Wetumka Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter and one brother.

Survivors included her husband of 64 years, Nathan Gene Parker of the home; one daughter, Rhonda Sue Scott and husband Evert of Seminole, Oklahoma; two sisters, Flora Mae Dyer and Violet Pack both of Wetumka; four grandchildren, Keith Cordoni, Ericka Elder, Samuel Taylor and Amanda Williams; ten great-grandchildren, Chaz, Nathan, Ceilara, Thrysten, Jennifer, Clay, Mariah, Ashley, Emma and Greg and three great-great-grandchildren.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated by Bro. Larry Bailey.

