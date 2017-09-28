HAPPENINGS AT THE GOLF COURSE

By Billie Gail Fox

Due to transmission problems between my computer and the News Leader’s computer, there was no column in the paper last week. The column may still be wandering around up there in the “cloud”.

I saw Judy Goodspeed in the clubhouse on Tuesday, September 12th. Judy used to play golf here regularly, but she has had health issues which prevent her from playing golf. She came with a couple of friends and rode around the course with them as they played. It was good to see you, Judy.

In the board meeting on Thursday, September 14th, it was decided that the Club Championship will be be played on September 30th at 1:00 P.M. It will be an 18 hole tournament. Handicaps will not be used to determine the champion; only the actual scores will be used. Seniors may play from the senior teeboxes, ladies may play from the ladies teeboxes, and everyone else must play from the regular teeboxes.

The board also decided to hold a work party on Wednesday, September 20th, to start changing out valves for watering the greens and teeboxes. It’s a hard, slow job and they still have several valves to change out.

The board voted to keep the same membership rates for next year. It was also decided that the greens would be aerated and top-dressed during the first week of October.

Pat Vaughn, Jim Sexton and Earnie Fox went to Prague on Sunday, September 17th, to talk to Ray Lyons about ways to deal with goose grass, bermuda grass and poa anna grass that get in the greens. These are problems associated with bent grass greens.

Chuck Johnson and Earnie Fox won the 2-man scramble on Thursday, September 14th with a score of 6 under par. Pat Vaughn won the prize for the closest to the pin and Cameron Peters won for the longest drive.

In spite of the rain in the morning, the skies cleared and 35 players came out for the Monday night scramble on September 18th. James Raines, Earnie Fox, Pat Vaughn, Jim Manning and Derek Fife won the scramble with a score of 5 under par. Derek Fife also won the longest drive prize and no one won the closest to the pin prize.

Nokey Klutts and Chuck Johnson won the 2-man scramble on September 21st with a score of 2 under par. James Raines won the prize for the longest drive and Loren Aldridge won for the closest to the pin.

Thirty players turned out for the Monday night scramble on September 25th. Earnie Fox, Chuck Johnson, Pat Vaughn, Jim Manning and Rick Mason won the scramble with a score of 8 under par. Leon McVeigh won the prize for the longest drive and Tony Dean won for the closest to the pin.

Some rain and 80 degree temperatures have made playing golf very pleasant. I’ve even hobbled around out there a few times.