Graveside services for Jo McBride were held Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

Jo McBride was born Sept. 29, 1946 in Carnegie, Okla. to Frank and Margaret (Allen) Parson. She passed away Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 in Tulsa, Okla. at the age of 70.

On Dec. 23, 1961 in Carnegie, Okla. Jo married Melvin McBride. She was a resident of the Okemah area since 1973 and attended the Last Chance Baptist Church. She and her husband owned and operated their ranch in the area which she continued to operate after her husband passed away in 1999. Jo enjoyed fishing, camping, watching the hummingbirds and playing card games.

Also preceding her in death were her parents and one sister.

She was survived by her two daughters, Kathy Guy and husband Mark of Okemah and Annette Yocham and husband Mike of Okemah; one brother, James Parson and one sister, Louise Parson. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Matt and Felicia Yocham, Keith and Veronica Allen, Kurtis and Kacy Allen, Rebecca Yocham and Kyle Allen and five great-grandchildren, Addysen Yocham, Jadyn Allen, Mylee Allen, Kash Allen and Kipp Allen.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated by Rev. Donald Baker.

