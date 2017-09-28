Lena Hicks Sands

Funeral services for Lena Hicks Sands will be held Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Prairie Spring Baptist Church in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Sands Family Cemetery. Wake services were held Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Prairie Spring Baptist Church.

Lena Sands was born March 28, 1936 in Okfuskee County to Sayochee A. Hicks and Annie (Wildcat) Hicks. She passed away Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 in Okmulgee, Okla. at the age of 81.

Lena was a resident of the Castle, Okla. area all of her life. In 1954, she married Lemley Sands; he later preceded her in death Dec. 21, 1994.

Also preceding her in death were her parents; one son, Tommy; one step-daughters, Sandra Nuttle; two brothers and two sisters.

She is survived by four sons, Robert Sands of Oregon, Ronnie and Laurie Sands of Fort Gibson, Okla., Bobby and Ruby Sands of Henryetta and Rickie Sands of Indiana; two daughters, Sandra Greenrock of Jenks, Okla. and Stacy and Jacob Neskorik of Henryetta; one step-daughter, Linda West; 20 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Services are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated by Rev. Billy Coon.

