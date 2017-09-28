Mary Angeline Vance

Mary Angeline Vance was born June 7, 1943 in Arizona to Eliase Wesley Vance and Tressie Angeline (Strong) Vance. She passed away Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017 at her home in Okemah at the age of 74.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother and two sisters.

She was survived by two sons, David Tarpley of Okemah and James Tarpley of Lake Point, Utah and two grandchildren.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.