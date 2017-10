The Mason Eagles held their classic Kickoff Run on Monday, Sept. 25. The boys ran two miles up Mason School Hill and back to the school to begin the 2017-18 basketball season. Pictured above, front row: Jack Henderson, Hunter Hodges, Devon Todd, Cole Beets, Daniel Gordon, Ethan Hodgens, Jalen Jacobs. Back row: Cody Hicks, Jack Weaver, Luke Vanzant, Tyler Neal. And Coach Jack Brewster