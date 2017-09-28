NOAH No Match For Panthers

By PAUL E. FRANKS

ONL Sports

Another warm Friday Night brought the Northeast Oklahoma Association of Homeschool Jaguars to the Pecan Bowl to face the Okemah Panthers in a high school football matchup. EVERYBODY stood as the Pride of Okemah Marching Band played our National Anthem. Captains from both teams met at mid-field for the coin toss. NOAH won the toss and deferred their choice until the second half. Okemah elected to take the ball. NOAH decided to defend the south goal as there was a stiff wind from that direction.

NOAH kicked off and the ball was returned to the Okemah 43-yard-line. As in previous games, the Panthers immediately cranked up the running game. The five play, 57-yard drive ended when Corey Ramsey took a pitch and scampered 14-yards for a touchdown. C.D. Harjo crashed into the endzone for the 2-point-conversion and the Panthers led 8-0 with only 1:57 gone in the first quarter. C.D. Harjo kicked the ball deep and NOAH returned it to the 32-yard-line. The Jaguars went three and out as Kody Bradford sacked the quarterback on third down to force the punt. Once again the Panthers wasted no time in scoring. Their touchdown drive was highlighted by a 13-yard pass from Colton Roberts to Isaiah Frances. Cory Ramsey finished it off with a 34-yard touchdown run. Colton Roberts ran the 2-point-conversion in and Okemah led 16-0 with 6:34 left in the first quarter. After the ensuing kick off, the Jaguars gained one first down before turning the ball over on downs. Three plays later Okemah scored when Wacey Williams went 45 yards on an inside reverse. Wacey made a nice move at the 15-yard-line to lose the last Jaguar. C.D. Harjo kicked the extra point this time and Okemah led 23-0 still in the first quarter. The Jaguars didn’t fare much better on their next possession as they ran seven plays and turned the ball over on downs again as time in the first quarter expired.

Colton Roberts started the second quarter with an 18-yard pass to Harjo. On the next play Corey Ramsey took the handoff and went for 48-yards to the 1-yard-line. Colton Roberts scored on quarterback sneak and the rout was officially on. Harjo kicked another extra point and it was 30-0. The Jaguars finally got on the scoreboard when they went on a 10 play, 68-yard drive. The extra point try failed and Okemah led 30-6. Not to be out done the Panthers took the kick off and scored five plays later. Landon Dennis went in from 23-yard out for the touchdown. C.D. Harjo kicked his third extra point as the first half ended with Okemah leading 37-6.

The Pride of Okemah Marching Band performed at halftime. Their show was sharp as they continue to prepare for contest. They looked and sounded great and I am positive they will do well in completion.

The Panthers kicked off to start the second half. The Jaguars ran three plays and again were forced to punt. On fourth down Kody Bradford broke through the line and blocked the kick. Okemah took possession and went on one of their patented smash mouth drives. The Panthers ran 11 straight running plays and finished up with a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Colton Roberts. Again C.D. Harjo kicked the extra point and Okemah led 44-6. On their next possession the Jaguars ran three plays before Wacey Williams intercepted a pass at the goal line. Williams returned the ball 72-yards to the 28-yard-line before being caught from behind. C.D. Harjo scored three plays later on an 8-yard run. The kick failed and the score was 50-6, Panthers, at the end of three quarters.

The fourth quarter began with NOAH going three and out again. After the punt, Okemah ran six plays before fumbling the ball away deep in NOAH territory. The Jaguars took control and drove the ball 62-yards in seven plays to tally their second score of the game. After the Jaguars kicked the ball back to Okemah, the Panthers went on a eight play drive that ended the game. Final score, Okemah 50, NOAH 13.

It was a good win for the young Panthers as they increased their record to 3-2 on the season. Okemah displayed a much improved kicking game as C.D. Harjo kicked four extra points and consistently drove the ball deep on kickoffs. In other stats of note, Corey Ramsey continued his rushing assault carrying the ball 13 times for 175-yards and 2 touchdowns. Wacey Williams went 6 for 94. Landon Dennis chipped in with 6 for 69. Colton Roberts passed the ball for 48-yards and also scored two rushing touchdowns. All things considered, this was a good final tune-up as district play opens this week. The Panthers travel to Wewoka to play an always talented Tiger team on Friday night at 7 p.m. Everybody come out and SUPPORT THE PANTHERS as they begin conference play!!