Richard Reudolph Reed

Funeral services for Richard Reudolph Reed were held Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Assembly of God Church in Okemah. Interment followed at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

Richard Reudolph Reed was born March 19, 1953, Dinuba, Calif. to James Reudolph Reed and Etta Lucilla (Brooks) Reed. He passed away Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 in Pauls Valley, Okla. at the age of 64.

He and Brenda S. White were married Nov. 6, 1972 in Midwest City, Okla. Rick worked as a cement finisher and enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping.

He was preceded in death by his father and one brother, Charles Allen Reed.

He was survived by his wife, Brenda Reed of Okemah; his mother, Etta Lucilla Reed of Noble, Okla.; two sons, Richey E. Reed and wife Angie of Pauls Valley, Okla. and Rufus J. Reed and wife Kali of Wynnewood, Okla.; one daughter, Rachelle Kay Reed of Okemah; one brother, Mart Reed of Noble, Okla.; one sister, Jane ODonnell and husband Dan of Gilbert, Ariz. and six grandchildren, Riley, Reece, Ryan, Ryder, Reagan and Rayden.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated by Atha Brooks and Kenny Hilburn.

Serving as active pallbearers were Mike Manley, David Wilkett, Mackey Casey, Rickey White, Marty Allen Reed and Willard White.

