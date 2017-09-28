Trentan Curtis Watts was born on Feb. 1, 2001, in Tulsa, Okla., and departed this life on Sept. 23, 2017, in Paden, Okla., at the age of 16. Trentan grew up in the Paden area and was currently attending the Gordon Cooper Aviation Program in Shawnee. He was a faithful member of the Burnett Mission Church and was very involved in the children’s church program. His hobbies included; fishing, hunting, flying with his dad in his Cessna 172, and riding his horses; Thunder and Moon. The highlights of his life were his family, especially his dad, and living on the farm. Trentan never met a stranger. When the family made their trips to Walmart, he would spend most of his time visiting with the greeters.

Survivors include his parents, Curtis and Tammy Watts of Paden; sisters, Cresha and husband, Anthony Brewer of Paden, Crystal Watts of Paden, Caylie Rogers of Rogers, Ark.; brother, Caleb Watts of Paden; nieces and nephews, Shalae, Shaylin, Andrew, Caisha, Tyman and Traxtan Brewer, Takeesha Watts, Ridyk, Sladyn and Trevyn Jones, and Makenzie and Brylie Rogers; grandparents, Sheridan and Wilma Watts, of Paden and Vernon and Frances Farley of Gypsy, Okla.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 at the First Baptist Church in Prague. Interment will follow at Paden Cemetery.

Family will greet friends on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017 from 6-8 p.m. at the Burnett Mission Church, 98195 N 3620 Rd., Paden, OK 74860.

Memorials may be made to the Burnett Mission Youth Fund. Services are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Service in Prague.