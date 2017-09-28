Tristan Taylor Flanner was born in Ada, Okla., on Nov. 29, 1996 to Al and Agnes Flanner. He passed away Sept. 21, 2017. He was an active student at the Okemah School. He had plans to graduate in 2018 and attend Bacone College.

Tristan was preceded in death by his father, Al Flanner; his grandmother, Lora Hughes; and his aunt, Lois Harjo.

He leaves behind his mother, Agnes Flanner; five sisters, Allie Flanner, Alexis Flanner, Aleedra Baker, Althea Flanner, and Altisha Flanner; five brothers, Carlos Sierra, Erick Bartlett, Aljuan “Quarter” Flanner, Aljurin “Speedy” Flanner, Jr., and Gerald Flanner; his maternal grandmother, Matilda Jones; his auntie, Sandy Harjo, and cousins; his girlfriend Kendale Bowers, and baby Alayna River, whom he loved very much; and his other mother, Sunny Ramos, whom he loved also; and all his many cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends

He is loved by so many, and will be missed by all!

Funeral services for Tristan Flanner were held on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. at the Kialegee Life Center. Pallbearers were Nick Coody, Jaime Brown, Tafy Berryhill, Daniel Canard, Kes Tilery, and Ricky Simpson. Honorary pallbearers were Randall Locust, Johnas Holata, Anthony Cole, Isaiah Hicks, Elijah Hicks, and Sabrina Duke. Burial followed at Salt Creek Cemetery under the direction of Williamson-Spradlin Funeral Home.