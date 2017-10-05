Cromwell to Celebrate the History of Bill Tilghman and the Oil Boom Days

By Linda Groves, Clerk/Treasurer for the Town & Committee Member

It’s that time of year again when the Town of Cromwell celebrates the Bill Tilghman and the Oil Boom Days on Oct. 14.

The Town of Cromwell came into existence as an organized town on October 1, 1923 after the oil Boom moved into the area. Mr. Joe I. Cromwell was the big oil tycoon in that time and hence the town was named after him. Along with the crowds came a lot of undesirable folks that caused a lot of problems for the town. As in all towns in the Old West, saloons popped up and Cromwell was no different. With bootleggers, gambling and dance hall girls, lawlessness began. The town became pretty wicked and something needed to be done. The people appealed to Gov. M.E. Trapp and former U.S. Marshal, Will Matthew “Bill” Tilghman, Jr., a career lawman and gunfighter during the Wild West days of Kansas and Oklahoma, for help. He was residing in the Town of Chandler when he was asked to come to Cromwell to clean up the town. He began cleaning up the town and ridding the town of a lot of undesirables. He marched his prisoners by foot to the Seminole County Court House in Wewoka.

Mr. Tilghman at 72 years of age, accepted the invitation to come to Cromwell. He became suspicious that local federal prohibition enforcement officer, Wiley Lynn, was taking payoffs from the bootleggers. Around Halloween night in 1924, Wiley Lynn drove into town and began shooting into the air. Tilghman took Lynn’s gun. Lynn drew a second gun from under his coat and fired twice at point blank range. The history account says that Lynn fled Cromwell, followed by most of his criminal associates. Sheriff Tilghman’s murder brought to light the problems for lawmen including the lack of coordinated efforts among law enforcement agencies. A few months later, the State Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation (OSBI) was formed. It is this important time in Oklahoma history that the Town of Cromwell honors.

The Town Board of Cromwell has for the past 6 to 8 years been working trying to build community while embracing the Arts. The Bill Tilghman Day Celebration began in 1994 and ended in the early 2000s. Some people moved here from Tennessee and a couple of local people came to the Town Hall and asked why this event stopped. They had an interest in reviving this celebration and use it as a tool to draw the town and community together so in August of 2011, the renewal of the Bill Tilghman Day event began. It has been held on the second Saturday in October every year since. The town has, however, run into the issue of the Oklahoma –Texas rivalry game and hope to be able to maybe change the date next year.

A The street dance will kickoff the celebration on Friday night, Oct. 13, with the celebration day being held Saturday, Oct. 14, beginning at 8 a.m. This year, Butner School has offered their grounds for the event even though the parade will still run from Yahola Street in front of the school down to the Church of Christ on the corner of Highway 56 and 99A. With the generous help of the town’s Rainy Day Fund, and many special event sponsors, Cromwell will be hosting a Domino Tournament at the Community Center at 102 Jenkins, a Horseshoe Tournament at the old Tennis Court, a Car show behind the new gym and many vendors lined up and down Yahola street. An art/Photography Show and a Quilt Show will be held in the Commons Area inside the school building. There will be a Plant Exchange in front of the school. We will have bands playing at Center Stage with an opening at 8 a.m. with the National Anthem done by Tammy Ragsdale. There will be games for children of all ages, a pet parade and many other activities. Everyone is invited to come and have an enjoyable family outing.