HAPPENINGS AT THE GOLF COURSE

By Billie Gail Fox

When I went to the golf course on Saturday, September 30th, there was a flurry of activity. Some people were mowing, some people were working on the teeboxes and some people were cutting new holes in the greens. I heard one of those people say that the cups were in difficult places on the greens, so the club championship was going to be challenging. I think it was challenging because when I came back later and people were coming in from their rounds, I heard a lot of comments to that effect. Most people shot a higher score than they usually do.

I reported earlier that handicaps would not be used to determine the club champion, but later the board changed that decision and handicaps were used. Earnie Fox is the 2017 club champion. He shot a net score of 74. Congratulations, Earnie.

After the tournament, a long drive shoot-out was held for those who wished to participate. Tyler Furnas won the shoot-out.

Twenty-two players participated in the 2-man scramble on Thursday, September 28th. Justin Groves and Cameron Peters tied with Chuck Johnson and Earnie Fox with a score of 2 under par. After a chip-off, Justin and Cameron were the winners. Justin also won the prizes for longest drive and closest to the pin. Congratulations.

Twenty players came out for the Monday night scramble on October 2nd. Two teams tied with scores of 3 under par. After a chip-off, Tony Dean, Chris Dixon, Richard Barrett and Hartsell Brinlee were declared the winners over Jerry Bobbitt, Tom Sainsbury, Tommy Golf and Bill Renfroe. Rita Posey won the long drive contest and nobody won the closet to the pin.

This has been a big week for golf at the Okemah golf course. The weather has also been great for playing.