Ramsey Runs Wild as Panthers Thump Wewoka

By PAUL FRANKS

ONL sports

The weather was a perfect 70 degrees and the Okemah Panthers took full advantage of a beautiful night for high school football on Sept. 29. The Panthers opened District play at Wewoka last Friday Night. It was homecoming for the Tigers and they probably wish they would have invited someone else to town. Junior running back Corey Ramsey put on a rushing display that stands among the greatest in Okemah football history. The final score was Okemah 58, Wewoka 27.

The game began as any other with everyone standing for the National Anthem. Captains from both teams met at mid-field for the coin flip. Okemah won the toss and elected to receive and defend the north goal. Wewoka’s kickoff went into the end zone and the Panthers set up shop at the 20-yard-line. The rushing onslaught began immediately as the Panthers went on an eight play, 80-yard drive to take an early lead. Corey Ramsey scored the touchdown on a 16-yard run and also scored the 2-point-conversion to make it 8-0 Okemah. Wewoka fumbled the ball away on their next possession. The Panther trio of Landon Dennis, C.D. Harjo and Ramsey quickly put together a five play, 83-yard drive with Ramsey scoring from 29-yards out. The 2-point-conversion was good and the Panthers led 16-0 still in the first quarter. Wewoka quickly went three and out on their next possession. Following the punt, the Panthers picked up right where they left off going 83-yards in six plays. This time it was C.D. Harjo bulling his way in from 23-yards out. The score was Okemah 24 Wewoka 0 as the first quarter ended.

The second quarter was pretty much a repeat of the first. The Panthers ran the ball down the Tigers’ throats and there was nothing Wewoka could do about it. Ramsey added 38 yards rushing on two plays. He also scored twice from 45-yards out. The Tigers tried to keep it close by scoring on a couple of long passes. The score at halftime was Okemah 38, Wewoka 20. Ramsey’s totals for the first half were 243 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Both are believed to be school records for the Panthers.

The Pride of Okemah Marching Band made the trip to support their team. The Band performed their contest show to a rousing round of applause from both sides of the field. The kids then packed up and headed home as they had contest early the next morning. Initial reports from the competition on Saturday showed the Band receiving awards for first in class Band, first in class Color Guard, and Overall Fan Favorite! This is a great bunch of kids that we can all be proud of!

Starting the third quarter, Wewoka received the kickoff and promptly fumbled it back to Okemah. Landon Dennis went on a 36-yard run followed by a C.D. Harjo 34-yard touchdown run. On Wewoka’s next possession, C.D. Harjo got an interception that set up the biggest play of the night. Following a holding penalty that put the Panthers on their own 3-yard-line, Colton Roberts handed the ball to Ramsey. He broke through the line and headed for the Wewoka goal line. In the end, Ramsey would not be caught. A 97-yard run from scrimmage. This will also be hailed as a school record. Ramsey’s record setting run occurred with 8:42 left in the third quarter and that was the end of his night. The Mercy Rule was invoked and the clock ran continuously throughout the rest of the game. Final score Okemah 58, Wewoka 27.

Totals for the boys in black and gold are as follows. Corey Ramsey finished the night midway through the third quarter with 356 yards rushing. This total is believed to be a school record. He also scored five touchdowns. This however is not a record. Ray White owns that mark via his six touchdown performance against Wetumka circa 1953. Ramsey’s 243 yards and four T.D.’s in the first half are also a school record. His 97-yard touchdown run is also a record. Such a performance has not been seen in the history of Okemah football. Other statistics of note saw C.D. Harjo gain 127 yards on nine carries plus one interception. Landon Dennis went 91 yards on seven carries and an interception. Korbyn Vansant gained 42-yards on three runs. Brandon Johnson got his first pick off of the year. As a team Okemah had 761 total offense with 706 of it coming on the ground.

All things considered, the young Panthers continue to get better each week. Friday’s win raises their record to 4-2 overall, 1-0 in District. The Panthers carry a four game winning streak into this Friday’s District game against a very good Haskell team. Game time is 7 p.m. at the Pecan Bowl. This is a great time to come out and SUPPORT THE PANTHERS!!