AARP Recognizes Rosalie Bateman at 9th Annual Indian Elder Honors

One by one, the names and accomplishments of 50 Indian Elders were shared with an audience of more than 800 at AARP Oklahoma’s 9th Annual Indian Elder Honors celebration at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Oct. 3. As the distinguished honorees were announced, they stood to applause, and a medallion was presented to each honoree, among them was Thlopthlocco Tribal Town leader, Rosalie Bateman.

Ms. Bateman is a loyal leader to the Thlopthlocco Tribal Town, where she serves on numerous tribal committees. She currently serves as the enrollment committee chairperson, where her department helps individuals determine eligibility from descendants from a base enrollee of the 1890 Creek Census Roll or 1895 Creek Payroll of the Thlopthlocco Tribal Town. Ms. Bateman is committed to the preservation of tribal rolls for the many generations to come. As a cancer survivor, Ms. Bateman is considered a true warrior and has been a constant inspiration to her tribe, her family and her friends.

AARP State Director Sean Voskuhl said, “This event celebrates a lifetime of service from these distinguished elders who have positively impacted their community, family, tribe and nation. Whether they are well-known or exhibit quiet devotion to family and community, this year’s AARP Oklahoma Indian Elder honorees represent what is best about Native American people: love of family, dedication to culture and respect for all people.”

During his remarks, AARP National President Eric Schneidewind said, “Tribal elders are the guardians of legacy, and younger generations are the guardians of the elders. Leaving the world a better place for our children and grandchildren has always been AARP’s goal, and I see the same values alive in each of the elders honored.”

AARP honored teachers, veterans, nurses, artists, tribal leaders, language and culture preservationists, and even a champion archer and a champion arm wrestler. This year’s 50 Indian Elder Honorees were from 33 Oklahoma tribes and nations.