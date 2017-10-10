Arlis Lee Crumpley

Funeral services Arlis Jimmy Lee Crumpley were held Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment followed at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

Arlis Jimmy Lee Crumpley was born March 9, 1940 in Okemah to Edgar Lee Crumpley and Ruby (Brown) Crumpley. He passed away Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 at his home in Oklahoma City at the age of 77.

Mr. Crumpley was a resident of Oklahoma City since 1994. He retired from Alcoa Manufacturing Company in California in 1993. He served his country with the United States Army and enjoyed gardening, watching sports, his dogs, working on cars and also “killing gophers”.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Noredith Mangrum, Martha Cokeley, Louise Chezosky and Athadean Bird and one brother, George Crumpley.

Survivors included his step-daughter, Michelle Vidales; two brothers, Floyd Crumpley and wife Eula of Oklahoma City and Delbert Crumpley and wife Teresa of Odessa, Texas; one sister, Janice Glentzer and husband Bob of Pleasant Hill, Mo., and many nieces and nephews.

Serving as active pallbearers were Gene Jackson, James Crumpley, Brian Crumpley, Evan Crumpley, Mason Clarke, Trenton Clarke, Jim Clarke, Tim Whitmire, Dillon Worley, Randy Crumpley, Tim Crumpley and Doug Potter.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated by Bishop Lester M. Cezar.

