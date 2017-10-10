Bonnie June Vance

Funeral services for Bonnie June Vance were held Tuesday,

Oct. 3, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment followed at the Morse Cemetery in Okemah.

Bonnie June Vance was born July 18, 1929 in Mountain View, Mo. to Mr. and Mrs. Calvin and Olive Bottorff. She passed away Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 in Oklahoma City at the age of 88.

Bonnie had been a longtime resident of the Okemah area. She and James “Arlie” Vance were married Sept. 25, 1948; he later preceded her in death March 12, 1988. Bonnie was a loving homemaker and housewife and attended

the 8th Street Community Holiness Church of Okemah. She also enjoyed fishing, camping, riding motorcycles

with her husband and going to church.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Kenneth, two brothers and two sisters.

Survivors included her two sons, James Vance and wife Sharon of Okemah and Peanut Vance and wife Teresa

of Okemah; her daughter, Vicki Carrell of Okemah; one brother, Donald Bottorff and wife Phyllis of Paul, Idaho; two sisters, Imogene Deibert of Castle, Oklahoma and Velma Hill and husband Vern of Hughson, Calif.; 13 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated by Rev. Charlsie Rich.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.

com.