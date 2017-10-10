Charles Unterkircher

Charles Robert Unterkircher was born June 13, 1942 in Okemah to Robert Unterkircher and Minnie Irene (Myers)

Unterkircher. He passed away Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 in Tulsa, Okla. at the age of 75.

Charles was a lifelong resident of the Okemah Area and a Mason High School graduate. He and Judith Kathleen

McMillen were married Nov. 15, 1968.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Judi of the home; two sons, Robert Unterkircher and wife Dana of Tulia, Texas and David Unterkircher of New Braunfels, Texas; two sisters,

Maxine Haydon of Okemah and Roberta Irby and husband Jim of Stillwater, Okla. and two grandchildren, Luke and Laynee.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the Hen House Restaurant in Okemah.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral

Home, Okemah.

