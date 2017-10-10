Jackie Cooper, Jr.

Funeral services for Jackie Cooper Jr. were held Monday,

Oct. 2, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment followed at the Holahta-Sands Family Cemetery west of Okemah. Wake services were Sunday, 6–8 p.m. at the Parks Brothers Funeral

Home Chapel.

Jackie Cooper Jr. was born Sept. 28, 1966 to Jackie Cooper

Sr. and Linda Kay (Wise) Cooper. He passed away Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017 in Ada, Okla. at the age of 50.

Jackie worked as a school bus driver for Ada Public

Schools for 12 years and was a member of the Hope Baptist Church of Wewoka. He loved attending different church revivals and singing. He also enjoyed playing guitar

and drums.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda (Wise) Cooper; his sister, Jewel Roastingear; grandmother, Edith Hicks; uncle, Floyd Cooper and one nephew.

Survivors included his father, Jackie Cooper, Sr. of Okemah;

two sons, Jeremy Cooper of Okemah and Timothy Cooper and girlfriend Mary Harjo and her daughter, Tavf Robison of Wetumka; two daughters, Shonda Cooper and husband Daniel of Wetumka and Memory Cooper and husband Michael of Wetumka; one brother, Gary Cooper of Beaumont, Texas; three sisters, Gwen Cooper of Tulsa, Janese Cooper of Stillwater and Cheryl Cooper of Okmulgee; six grandchildren, Ian and Liam Cooper, Heavenly Hartley, Macie Fish, Mason Fish and Isabella Cooper and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family

and friends.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral

Home, Okemah.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.

com.