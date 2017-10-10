Jamie Dunmire

Funeral services for Jamie Delores Dunmire were held Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment followed at the Westlawn Cemetery in Henryetta, Okla.

Jamie Delores Dunmire was born Jan. 7, 1923 to James Beck and Laura (Cox) Beck. She passed away, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 at her home near Cromwell, Okla. at the age of 94.

Mrs. Dunmire worked many years at the P.P.G. glass plant in Henryetta. While there she met George R. Dunmire and they later married April 23, 1949 in Charelston, West Virginia. She also was employed at the Pentagon in Washington DC and with the U.S. World News in Washington during WWII. After returning home she went to work at the Ammunition Plant in McAlester, Okla. where she later retired after more than 20 years of employment. Mrs. Dunmire was of the Catholic Faith and enjoyed playing slot machines.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one brother, two sisters and one grandson, Specialist Ryan Scott Dallam.

Survivors included her son, James “Andy” Dunmire and wife, Virginia of Okemah; one daughter, Laura Dunmire of Showlow, Ariz.; three grandchildren, Amber DeVries and husband Adam of Piedmont, Okla., Shane Dunmire and wife J.B. of Okemah and Logan Dunmire and wife Jessica of Okemah and 10 great-grandchildren.

Serving as active pallbearers were Adam DeVries, Amber DeVries, Shane Dunmire and Logan Dunmire.

Services are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah.

