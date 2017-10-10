Mildred Lynn Fixico

Funeral services for Mildred Lynn Fixico were held Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment followed at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

Mildred Lynn Fixico was born Oct. 23, 1959 in Henryetta, Okla. to Charles Ray Smith and Monte Pauline Smith. She passed away Oct. 6, 2017 in Okemah at the age of 57.

Mildred, also known as Nana, was a lifelong resident of the Okemah area. She and her husband Jimmy Fixico just celebrated their 22 wedding anniversary on Sept. 29. Mildred was a loving housewife who loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Monte Pauline Smith and two sisters, Charlene Ann Smith and Cheryl Rae Smith.

Survivors included her husband, Jimmy Dale Fixico of the home; two daughters, Melissa Lynn Kellogg and Rebecca Bishop of Okemah; her father, Charles Ray Smith and special friend, Starla Cagle of Okemah; one brother, Charles Ray Smith, Jr. and wife Tammy of Henryetta; one sister, Carolyn Sue Wilson and husband Dennis of Checotah; 11 grandchildren, Tyler Newport, Destiny Newport, Brooke Newport, Ryan Newport, Elektra Newport, Lacie Bennett, Cody Bennett Jr., Brayden Bishop, Paige Bishop, Damian Wilson and Robert Wilson III and two great-grandchildren, Jaxson and Taylor Cruce.

Serving as active pallbearers were Chase Dennis, Landon Dennis, Jason Smith, Justin Smith, Rod Burdine and John Strunk.

Alternate bearers included Dennis Wilson, Tyler Newport and Jeremy Smith.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated by Rev. Charlsie Rich.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.