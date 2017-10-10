Milton Armstrong

Milton Armstrong 85, Lawton, Okla., passes away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2017.

Milton L. Armstrong was born Sept. 10, 1932 in Okemah

to John and Hazel Armstrong. Milton went to school in Okemah and later attended Conners Junior College and Oklahoma A&M University. He obtained a Master’s

Degree in Education from Gunnison State College in Gunnison, Colo. Milton married Barbara A. McKinney on July 27, 1953. He was a lifelong Oklahoma Sooner fan and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a retired school teacher and, along with Barbara, they enjoyed 5th wheeling

to Alaska and Arizona meeting new friends along their journey.

Milton is preceded in death by his parents, John and Hazel Armstrong and one brother, L.P. Armstrong.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara; one son, Neil and his wife Charmayne of Lawton, Okla.; one daughter, Lisa of Waukesha, Wis.; two grandchildren, Heather Mohler and husband Chad of Oklahoma City and Travis Armstrong and wife Morgan of Crossroads, Texas; three great-grandchildren, Riley and Reagan Mohler and Hallie Armstrong and special brothers and sisters in laws, nieces and nephews.

A viewing and visitation will be held at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 from 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. with family at the funeral home at 3 p.m.

Services are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral

Home, Okemah.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.

com