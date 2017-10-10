Robert “Sonny” Palmeter

A memorial service for Robert William “Sonny” Palmeter was held Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at 10 a.m. at the Last Chance Baptist Church near Okemah.

Robert William Palmeter was born April 2, 1947 to Floyd Edward Palmeter and Lila Jane (Hoskins) Palmeter. He passed away Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 at his home in Mason, Okla. at the age of 70.

Mr. Palmeter grew up in Stinnett, Texas before he was drafted during the Vietnam War. He proudly served his country with the United States Army as a Crypto Specialist. After he was honorably discharged he returned to Stinnett where he was a well know mechanic and raised his four daughters. He always had a love for fishing and especially loved fishing the Deep Fork River. After he retired in 2009 he made Mason, Okla. his home. Mr. Palmeter loved helping people and always had a smile on his face. He was a humble man who never met a stranger and enjoyed tinkering on things and could fix anything that was broke. But most importantly; he loved spending time with his kids and grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors included his four daughters, Chrisa Menkhoff and husband Steven of Pottsboro, Texas, Rebecca Lynn Avey and husband Brandon of Bellevue, Neb., Ranell Calhoun and husband Robby of Davis, Okla. and Rachell Howell of Amarillo, Texas and nine grandchildren.

Honorary friends that need to be mentioned were Danny Beets, Lou York, Don L. Shannon, Denny Fox, Paul Walker and Bill Gordon.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, and officiated by Rev. Donald Baker.

Donations may be made to the Mason School Transportation Department or Library.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.