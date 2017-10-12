Fox is OU Teacher of the Game

Okemah native Loren Fox recently had a surprise visit in her classroom from PDQ Restaurant and OU Sports when it was announced that she had been nominated for Teacher of the Game by her boyfriend, Taylor Green.

Fox was presented with a check for $1,000 and was a guest during the Oct. 7 game against Iowa State. She was recognized during halftime of the game.

“I am beyond blessed,” Said Fox. “I am so thankful for amazing coworkers and students who make every day at work feel less like work and more like pure enjoyment.”

Fox is a third grade teacher for Putman City Schools at Rollingwood Elementary. She is a 2011 Okemah High School Graduate and is a 2016 graduate of the University of Oklahoma. Fox is the daughter of Jason and Dana Fox.