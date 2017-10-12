By Billie Gail Fox

I have at least one fan of the column. Cameron Avey says that the first thing he looks for in the paper is “Happenings at the Golf Course” and the second thing is the obituaries. That second part scares me a little because I hope that he is not looking for my name.

I was in the clubhouse on Saturday, October 7th, when a group came off the course and pulled their carts up to the clubhouse. Ted Smith, Larry Smith and Brian Sporlock (known at the golf course as the Hoffman Bunch because of where they are from) are a nice group of guys who play here frequently. Ted came into the clubhouse and when asked how things were going, he replied that he was having a good day and was beating the others’ ears down. Larry and Brian stepped in at about that time and Larry said, “No, he’s not. He’s cheating.” I don’t know who was right, but they were all laughing and enjoying the sparring.

Volunteers are in the process of aerating and top-dressing the greens, but they only finished three before rain kept them from working any more. They are planning to get back to work again this week. Let’s hope that the weather cooperates.

The monthly Moon tournament and potluck dinner was held on Thursday, October 4th. Francis Wilson and Earnie Fox won the tournament by defeating Vivian Kennedy and Billie Gail Fox in the finals. There was no consolation bracket. November 2nd is the date of the next dinner and Moon tournament. It will be our Thanksgiving dinner and we will be having turkey. Members, put the date on your calendar and bring your favorite Thanksgiving dishes.

There was no 2-man scramble held on October 4th because ti was too wet to play on the course.

In spite of the rain headed our way, 16 players participated in the Monday night scramble on October 9th. For the first time that I know of, all the teams tied. They all scored 3 under par. After a chip-off, Justin Groves, Jesse Wade, Hartsell Brinlee and Donnie Peters were declared the winners over the team of Earnie Fox, Pat Vaughn, Jim Manning and Leon McVeigh; the team of Tommy Goff, Bill Renfroe, Tom Sainsbury and Jerry Bobbitt; and the team of Kolbe Humble, Travis Scott, Sheree Scott and Josh Grouse. Justin Groves won the prize for the longest drive and Tom Sainsbury won for the closest to the pin.

I hope to see you at the golf course.