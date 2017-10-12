HARJO HITS, RAMSEY RUNS, PANTHERS DEMOLISH HASKELL

By PAUL FRANKS

ONL Sports

The Haskell Haymakers brought their 5-1 record into the Pecan Bowl last Friday Night for an important District game against the Okemah Panthers. The weather was hot with a stiff south wind blowing. EVERYONE stood as The Pride of Okemah Marching Band played the Star Spangled Banner. Sgt. Brandon Duke met with the officials and team captains at mid-field for the coin toss. Sgt. Duke represented the Oklahoma Army National Guard as it was Military Appreciation Week. The Panthers were sporting new uniforms provided by the Guard. The jerseys had camo patches on the shoulders And Citizen Soldier across the back. Sgt. Duke tossed the coin and it was not clear who won the flip as Haskell ended up with the ball and the wind to start the game.

C.D. Harjo kicked off for the Panthers. The Okemah defense held the visitors to a three and out and a punt. The Panthers did no better, turning the ball over on downs six plays later. Both teams traded possessions and it looked like the Panthers were in for a defensive struggle. However you can only keep the horses penned up for so long and on the next series one got loose! In what looks to be a reoccurring theme, Corey Ramsey took a hand off and went straight up the middle for an 86-yard touchdown run. Ramsey added the 2-point-conversion and it was 8-0 Okemah with 2:56 left in the first quarter.

As the second quarter began, Haskell was in the middle of a seven play drive but ended punting on fourth down. Ethan Williams broke through the line and blocked the kick setting the Panthers up with good field position. C.D. Harjo ran twice for 8 and 19-yards, but Harjo fumbled the ball on the next play as he was about to score. It must be noted that it seemed as if Harjo was a changed man after that play. Mr. Nice Guy went away and Harjo turned into a one man wrecking crew on defense. Don’t get me wrong, the rest of the defense played really well, but Harjo was definitely the head of the hammer. He logged at least six monstrous hits and punished Haymaker ball carriers the rest of the night. Back to play, Harjo’s fumble gave Haskell the ball on their own 5-yard-line. After one play the Haskell quarterback dropped to pass. Wacy Williams baited him into a pass that he intercepted and returned to the end zone for a pick six. Landon Dennis jammed the 2-point-conversion in and the Panthers led 16-0 with 7:50 left in the second quarter. Okemah kicked off and the Haymakers answered on the next play. Their tailback took a pitch and had a nice 75-yard touchdown run that made the score 16-8 with 3:36 before halftime time. The Panthers made good use of the time left launching a seven play, 69-yard scoring drive. Landon Dennis got the score plus 25-yards in carries. C.D. Harjo hauled in a 42 yd. pass from Colton Roberts as well. The 1st. Half ended with the Panthers leading 24-8.

Marching bands from each school performed at halftime. The Pride of Okemah was very sharp coming off of their high sores from last week’s competition. The Band traveled to Tishomingo on Saturday and did a great job bringing home the second place trophy in their division! The kids head to Holdenville this Saturday for more completion.

The Panthers got the football to begin the second half. Again they wasted no time going on a seven play, 63-yard touchdown drive. C.D. Harjo got the score from 6-yards out. He also caught the 2-point-conversion pass to make the score 32-8. Haskell got the ball the and two plays later Landon Dennis picked off a pass to give Okemah the ball back. Corey Ramsey scored from 5-yards out and the route was on. Haskell went three and out on their next possession. Okemah got the ball and it was show time. Three plays into their drive, Ramsey went around right end for a 55-yard score, however this wasn’t just any run, this was big time! Ramsey took the hand-off from Colton Roberts on a sweep right. Ramsey’s speed got him around the corner but there was a cornerback waiting on him. Ramsey lowered his shoulder and with a thunderous smack leveled the kid and kept on going. Twenty-yards later the deep safety was the Haymakers only hope for a stop. Ramsey put on two moves that caused the defender to spin around like a top. This was truly a big time touchdown run! The score was now 46-8 Okemah. Haskell tacked on a couple of fourth quarter touchdowns to make the final score look closer than the game actually was. In the end the Panthers get another important win to make their record 5-2 overall with a 2-0 District mark.

Statistically speaking, Corey Ramsey was presented with the player of the game award by the Oklahoma Army National Guard members. Corey finished with 196 yards and three touchdowns giving him 552 yards and eight touchdowns in the last two games! C.D. Harjo had eight runs for 53 yards and one T.D. Darren Roberts rushed twice for 36 yards. Landon Dennis also chipped in with 25 yards and a score. On the passing end, Colton Roberts went a perfect 5 for 5 and 57 yards.

The Boys in Black and Gold are home again this week. Okemah rides a five game winning streak into battle against arch rival Henryetta. This is another important game that will bring our kids one step closer to a shot at a District Crown. It is also Senior Night. All of the senior student athletes will be honored for their accomplishments and contributions. There is no better time for everyone to come out and SUPPORT THE PANTHERS!