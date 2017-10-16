BancFirst partners with Gov. Fallin for Feeding Oklahoma Drive

BancFirst locations will serve as donation sites for the Feeding Oklahoma Drive sponsored by Gov. Mary Fallin again this year.

Non-perishable food items can be brought to the BancFirst Feeding Oklahoma collection boxes Oct. 1-31. Needed items include canned meats, canned fruits, canned vegetables, canned beans and peanut butter.

The Feeding Oklahoma food drive was launched in partnership with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. However, through local partner agencies, the food collected at BancFirst’s Okemah location will remain in the county and serve those needing assistance in surrounding communities.

“This annual food drive is vital to our state,” remarked BancFirst Okemah President Chris Dixon. “We encourage Okemah to get involved and bring food donations to any BancFirst location. Food collected in our location will serve families in need from our area. Last year, 5,360 pounds of food were collected at BancFirst locations across the state.”

In Oklahoma, 652,090 people struggle with hunger on a daily basis. More than 77 million pounds of food was distributed in 2016 by the Regional Food Bank and the Community Food Bank, but it’s not enough to meet the growing demand. Donations from generous Oklahomans are of paramount importance to keep hardworking families who struggle to make ends meet, senior citizens on limited income and chronically hunger children fed this season.