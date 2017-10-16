Sen. Thompson again chosen for key national committee work on fiscal policy

State Senator Roger Thompson has again been asked to share his expertise on creating sound, conservative fiscal policy with his appointment to the National Conference of State Legislatures’ (NCSL) Budgets and Revenue Committee.

Thompson, chair of the Oklahoma State Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Finance, has previously garnered appointments to other national panels aimed at modernizing budget and revenue structures, including the NCSL’s Task Force on State and Local Taxation; The Southern Legislative Conference (SLC) of the Council of State Governments’ (CSG) Fiscal Affairs and Government Operations Committee; and the Streamlined Multi-Sales and Use Tax Agreement Governing Board.

“Cohesive, fiscally responsible and modern revenue policy and structures are critical in order for us to be good stewards of public dollars and to ensure we are providing adequate resources for vital services like public safety, education, health and mental health,” said Thompson, R-Okemah. “These are the fundamental issues that have resulted in the current special session. My service on these national committees will give us an even greater opportunity to learn from other states that are also facing these exact same issues.”