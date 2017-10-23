Council votes to adopt a Motel/Hotel Tax

During the regular meeting on Thursday, Oct. 12, the Okemah City Council had before them the opportunity to adopt a motel/hotel tax. The ordinance called for a 5 percent tax on the room rental rate.

City Attorney Jack Cadenhead explained that the proceeds and receipts for room rentals, except for rates $3 or less, would be taxed the 5 percent if the council voted to adopt the ordinance. The monies collected would be placed into the general fund but earmarked for economic development, tourism and recreation in Okemah. City Manager Bert Robison stated that the amount would be more if Okemah got another motel and stated the average city motel/hotel tax is 4 to 7 percent.

Councilman Anthony Landers asked if this would have a negative impact and Robison said no because the motels just pass it on to the consumer who are used to paying the tax. Robison recounted his recent stay in Ardmore and their tax was 7 percent. Vice Mayor Wayne Bacon made the motion to approve the ordinance to adopt the tax and Councilman Ronnie Lucas seconded the motion. The motion passed unanimously.

The next item on the agenda was to adopt a resolution for a special election to allow the citizens of Okemah to vote on the tax. Cadenhead told the council since it was a new tax, it would have to be approved by the vote of the people. The council asked if they would have to pay for the election. Cadenhead said they would but Okemah Public Schools was also holding an election that day and both entities would split the cost. Bacon made the motion to approve the election for February 13, 2018 and Landers seconded the motion, which passed unanimously.

The site of the carnival for Pioneer Days was also discussed. Okemah Community Improvement Association Vice President Carl Alls spoke to the council during public appearances. Alls said he has spoken to the carnival owners and they like the new location, however, they are wanting to expand it slightly. They would like to have the same block but include an intersection. Alls observed that it would be difficult and impede business if they expanded west, therefore he suggested allowing the carnival to expand east and slightly north and south on 2nd street.

During the agenda item, Robison said that he wanted the council’s thoughts on the carnival’s request. It was affirmed that they would be bringing in more rides and attractions. The council agreed that moving to the west would be detrimental therefore east would be best. Robison stated that he would take care of updating the request to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

Also, the council voted to hold the annual trick-or-treat night for Okemah on Oct. 28, 2017.