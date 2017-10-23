HAPPENINGS AT THE GOLF COURSE

By Billie Gail Fox

I haven’t had time to get down to the golf course this week, so really I don’t have much to report except for two scrambles.

The Thursday night scramble on October 12th ended in a tie between two groups who had a score of 3 under par. After a chip-off, Kolbe Humble and Travis Scott won over the team of Tony Dean and Earnie Fox. Leon McVeigh won the longest drive prize and Earnie Fox won the prize for the closest to the pin.

Tony Dean, Chris Dixon, Richard Barrett and Hartsell Brinlee won the scramble on Monday, October 16th with a score of 6 under par. Tom Sainsbury won the prize for the longest drive and Travis Scott got the closest to the pin prize.

NOTICE: The Monday night and Thursday night scrambles are discontinued until next spring. You just can’t finish a round before it gets too dark to see your ball.

Members, remember that we will be having our Thanksgiving dinner at the next Moon tournament on November 2nd. We are having turkey, so bring a side dish or dessert as well as a big appetite.